'Humanity is bigger than anything': Shahid Afridi responds after Harbhajan Singh lauds him for his work amid COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was seen giving away essential items to people. The pictures were shared by India cricketer Harbhajan Singh who heaped praise for the all-rounder.

Harbhajan took to social media and in a Twitter, post wrote: “Great work for humanity @SAfridiOfficial. May God bless us all. More power to you. Praying for the world’s well-being. Nanak Naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala".

To this, Afridi replied: “Humanity is bigger than anything. Thank you Bhajji for your king words. The world needs to unite. It is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against Covid-19.”

Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019 https://t.co/QasLBJ9kXk — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 25, 2020

The outbreak of the virus has put a halt to various sporting activities. While all bilateral cricket series have been called off, other sporting events like Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year due to the massive threat posed by Covid-19.

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on that particular day.