Cricket

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2024 match 5 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2024
The highly anticipated trade of Hardik Pandya between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians dominated headlines leading up to the IPL 2024 season. Now, these two powerhouse teams are set to face off in the fifth game of the tournament.

This thrilling match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket venue in the world. Hardik Pandya, who previously led the Gujarat Titans to victory in 2022, will now be captaining the Mumbai Indians against his former team.

The showdown between Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans is sure to be a spectacle, with fans eagerly awaiting to see how both sides will perform.

Live Streaming details

What time does the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

How to stream the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match LIVE? 

Live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad offers a favorable batting surface, typical of those found in India. The relatively small boundary on one side may pose a challenge for bowlers, potentially working against them. Additionally, the presence of dew in the second inning could prove to be a significant obstacle for the bowling team. Therefore, it is advisable for the team to focus on their chasing skills in order to secure a successful outcome.

Weather report

The temperature is forecasted to reach 33°C on Sunday, with humidity levels expected to be around 19%.

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Umesh Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Also read| GT vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

