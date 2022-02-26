IND vs SL 2nd T20I, Dharamsala weather forecast: From earthquake to rain, will game at HPCA Stadium face issues?

India and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in the 2nd T20I clash of the ongoing series at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue had defeated the Lankan side by 62 runs.

Asked to bat first, India openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched a brilliant 111 runs stand and after Sharma's dismissal, Kishan and Shreyas Iyer took the batting forward. In the end, India posted 199-2 on the scoreboard.

For Sri Lanka, top-order batsmen like Pathum Nissanka (0), Kamil Mishara (13), and Janith Liyanage (11) could not get the scoreboard running. However, No.4 batter Charith Asalanka slammed an unbeaten 53 runs. He was supported by Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera who contributed 21 and 24, but Sri Lanka fell too short to get closer to victory.

India vs Sri Lanka Dharamsala weather update:

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will take at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. According to weather.com, the temperature of Dharamsala city on February 26 (Saturday) will be 8° Celcius during the day and fall to 4° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy and the chances of rain are 53% in the evening. The match could be affected by rains. The humidity will be about 86% during the day and 83% at night.

In fact, a day prior, the city also witnessed a moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on Friday afternoon. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, the meteorological department said.

India vs Sri Lanka Squad:

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando