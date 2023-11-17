This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match, would sing...

Cricket players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, and others engaged with Dua Lipa and asked her a few questions in a video that Star Sports uploaded on X.

IND vs AUS: The final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final match between India and Australia is anticipated to be a full-fledged musical, with multiple acts planned, as spectators eagerly await the contest. Hollywood singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa made a clue about her performance at the championship match in a video that Star Sports posted on X.

Gill even inquired about the song she might perform at the World Cup's opening and closing ceremonies during their conversation. The song 'Physical' was her answer. Dua Lipa answers KL Rahul's question of which jersey number she will choose and says 22, as she considers it her lucky number.

With her appearance at the World Cup closing ceremony, Dua Lipa will make her fourth trip back to India.

In November 2019, the three-time Grammy Award winner gave her first performance in India. Along with Dua Lipa, other well-known figures from a variety of fields will be present at the closing ceremony, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present to witness the titanic duel.