CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Dream11 prediction

On April 3, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk will be the stage for the sixth match of the IPL 2023, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the season opener, the Super Kings lost their opening game against the Titans by five wickets.

Despite this, star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an impressive 92 off 50, helping the Super Kings score 178/7 while batting first. However, the reigning champions managed to chase the target in the last over, despite young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar taking three wickets for the Super Kings.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants started their campaign with a dominant 50-run win over the Delhi Capitals. Debutants Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran shone with the bat, scoring 193/6 while batting first. Then, another LSG debutant, Mark Wood, bowled the match-winning spell by taking five wickets for 14. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi also picked two wickets each, restricting the Capitals to just 143/9.

As the two teams prepare to face each other, it will be interesting to see how the Super Kings will bounce back from their opening defeat and whether the Super Giants can continue their winning momentum.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 06 of IPL 2023

Date & Time: Monday, April 03, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), KL Rahul

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mark Wood

CSK vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Lokesh Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway (c), Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

