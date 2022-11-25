Search icon
'Brilliant knock Dhawan,' fans react as Shikhar Dhawan scores half-century in the first ODI against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: The Indian team has gotten off to a good start thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan

After New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill gave Team India a great start. The likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are making their One-Day International (ODI) debuts, while the likes of Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are also on the roster. Kane Williamson is captaining New Zealand, while Shikhar Dhawan is in charge for India.

Twitter has been flooded with people's reactions to Shikhar Dhawan's half century. Listed below are some of the most popular responses posted on Twitter.

 

 

