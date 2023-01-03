'Asli Rajasthan Royal': Adam Zampa tries Ravichandran Ashwin like run-out, sparks meme fest on Twitter

Zampa tried something from Ravichandran Ashwin's books

Adam Zampa lit up the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades as he attempted to run out the nonstriker batsman in Ravichandran Ashwin-like manner. Only the third umpire disagreed and gave it a not-out.

Zampa tried to be too clever as he attempted to run out Tom Rogers as he backed up his crease too far at the non-strikers' end during the 27th match of BBL 2022-23.

The third umpire, however, poured cold water on Zampa's idea.

Reviewing the dismissal, it was learned that the bowler's arm had "gone past the vertical", thus the third umpire overrules the on-field umpire's call and Rogers survived. Not only did the attempt from Zampa spark a massive debate on social media, fans meanwhile also compared him to Ravichandran Ashwin, who famously mankaded Jos Buttler, while Ashwin and Zampa will be seen playing together with Buttler in the IPL 2023.

Zampa was thus hailed as 'Asli Rajasthan Royal' by many fans. That's not all, the Jaipur-based franchise also shared a photoshopped picture of Ashwin and Zampa together to further add fuel to the fire.

Check how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, the Renegades won the clash by 33 runs, beating the Stars led by Zampa himself and Rogers won the player of the match award. The Renegades had scored 141/7 in their respective 20 overs, but they restricted the Stars to 108/9.