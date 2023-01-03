Search icon
'Asli Rajasthan Royal': Adam Zampa tries Ravichandran Ashwin like run-out, sparks meme fest on Twitter

Adam Zampa tries to inflict a run-out at the non-strikers' end, but it was given not out, after deliberation with the the third umpire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Zampa tried something from Ravichandran Ashwin's books

Adam Zampa lit up the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades as he attempted to run out the nonstriker batsman in Ravichandran Ashwin-like manner. Only the third umpire disagreed and gave it a not-out. 

Zampa tried to be too clever as he attempted to run out Tom Rogers as he backed up his crease too far at the non-strikers' end during the 27th match of BBL 2022-23. 

The third umpire, however, poured cold water on Zampa's idea. 

READ| LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score: India's sublime record against Sri Lanka at stake, live streaming

Reviewing the dismissal, it was learned that the bowler's arm had "gone past the vertical", thus the third umpire overrules the on-field umpire's call and Rogers survived. Not only did the attempt from Zampa spark a massive debate on social media, fans meanwhile also compared him to Ravichandran Ashwin, who famously mankaded Jos Buttler, while Ashwin and Zampa will be seen playing together with Buttler in the IPL 2023. 

Zampa was thus hailed as 'Asli Rajasthan Royal' by many fans. That's not all, the Jaipur-based franchise also shared a photoshopped picture of Ashwin and Zampa together to further add fuel to the fire. 

READ| IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah set to return, included in India's squad for ODI series versus Sri Lanka

Check how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, the Renegades won the clash by 33 runs, beating the Stars led by Zampa himself and Rogers won the player of the match award. The Renegades had scored 141/7 in their respective 20 overs, but they restricted the Stars to 108/9. 

