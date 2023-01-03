Search icon
LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav, another CENTURY loading?

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score updates: Hardik Pandya-led Team India take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka, check ball-by-ball updates

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav, another CENTURY loading?
LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score

Team India are set to begin their road to the ODI World Cup 2023, as they begin their new year with a Sri Lankan challenge. Dasun Shanaka's men will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match T20I series, followed by three-match ODI series. 

The first T20I will be played in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, and fans can expect a packed arena today since it will be the first time Team India are in action in the year 2023. 

The Men in Blue will be led by Hardik Pandya, and there could be some new faces as well, with the likes of Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar added to the roster as senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul have been rested, while Rohit Sharma continues to recover from the thumb injury he suffered in the second ODI against Bangladesh. 

The home side won their previous assignment, the Test series against Bangladesh, while the Sri Lankan players haven't played together for a while as the Lanka Premier League took place in December. 

It's going to be an interesting battle between both sides, however, one can expect the Indian team to come out on top since they have not lost a home T20I series against Sri Lanka. That being said, the Lankan Lions did lift the Asia Cup 2022, and they will also be looking to find their groove ahead of the World Cup later this year. 

READ| Yo-Yo Test explained: What is the fitness measure made compulsory by BCCI for selection

In the absence of Rohit and Rahul, a new Indian opening pair will be seen, whereas there's a tough fight for places among Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi, so it remains to be seen who gets the nod. 

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Umran Malik will be helped by the well-rested and returning Arshdeep Singh, and there's the experience of Harshal Patel as well. 

 

LIVE Blog
03 Jan 2023
05:11 PM

LIVE| IND vs SL 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy tips

Not sure which players to pick in your fantasy 11? Confused between Sanju Samson or Deepak Hooda? Worry, here's our ultimate IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 guide for the fans to select their playing XIs before the all-important toss. 

 

05:06 PM

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE updates: Shivam Mavi's dream

Shivam Mavi won the U-19 World Cup in India colours, and he could be in line to make his senior debut soon, having been called up to the national side. Hear it out from the youngster about how it feels being part of the Indian camp. 

04:56 PM

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka Predicted playing XIs: India's probable playing 11

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unavailable, Shubman Gill could be in line to make his debut, and partner Ishan Kishan as the opener. Hardik faces a selection dilemma between Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda. Here's how Team India could line up today:

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

04:52 PM

LIVE | IND vs SL 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Pandya has led India well in Rohit Sharma's absence, and tonight could be another chance for the Indian all-rounder to all but show the world that he is the right man going forward particularly in white-ball formats. 

04:51 PM

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka: Road to ODI World Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya-led team India will lock horns with Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka as the two Asian Giants get ready for the massive challenge of ODI World Cup 2023 later this year. It will be all about preparing for the big stage.

 

04:51 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow this as we take you through the live action which starts at 7:00 PM. 

 

