LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav, another CENTURY loading?

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I cricket score

Team India are set to begin their road to the ODI World Cup 2023, as they begin their new year with a Sri Lankan challenge. Dasun Shanaka's men will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match T20I series, followed by three-match ODI series.

The first T20I will be played in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, and fans can expect a packed arena today since it will be the first time Team India are in action in the year 2023.

The Men in Blue will be led by Hardik Pandya, and there could be some new faces as well, with the likes of Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar added to the roster as senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul have been rested, while Rohit Sharma continues to recover from the thumb injury he suffered in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

The home side won their previous assignment, the Test series against Bangladesh, while the Sri Lankan players haven't played together for a while as the Lanka Premier League took place in December.

It's going to be an interesting battle between both sides, however, one can expect the Indian team to come out on top since they have not lost a home T20I series against Sri Lanka. That being said, the Lankan Lions did lift the Asia Cup 2022, and they will also be looking to find their groove ahead of the World Cup later this year.

In the absence of Rohit and Rahul, a new Indian opening pair will be seen, whereas there's a tough fight for places among Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi, so it remains to be seen who gets the nod.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Umran Malik will be helped by the well-rested and returning Arshdeep Singh, and there's the experience of Harshal Patel as well.