A Scene From The Commentary Box As Dhoni's CSK Win 5th IPL Title

Ian Bishop could not contain his excitement as CSK won the game.

In what can be called one of the most thrilling ends to a tournament, the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerging as the winner. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a nail-biting game. The star of the night was Ravindra Jadeja, who managed to smack Mohit Sharma for 10 runs off the final two deliveries. Speaking of which, while the entire clash kept both Chennai and Gujarat fans on the edge of their seats, even the commentators were not immune to the dramatic game last night. Former England captain and IPL commentator Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram and shared a video of the final moments from the commentary box.



In the video, Kevin Pietersen panned the camera to show how his co-commenters Ian Bishop and Ravi Shastri were in the last moments of the final match. Hooked to the television screens with Ravindra Jadeja hitting out the last four to take CSK towards victory, Ian Bishop was seen announcing Chennai’s winning moment against the defending champions in his inimitable style. Exclaiming on the top of his voice, Ian Bishop can be heard saying, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK”, as he announced the team to be the IPL 2023 champions.

"Unbelievable" Moment

Ravi Shastri on the other hand called it an “unbelievable” moment as Ravindra Jadeja knocked off 10 runs in the last two balls of the final over.

Sharing the electrifying moment from the box, Kevin Pietersen also congratulated CSK and every other person involved in the record-breaking season. “The call the finals moments of the IPL with two absolute legends in the comm box was a real privilege! What a game and what a finish! I mean…WOW! Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person that was involved in what was a record-breaking season on all fronts! Players, spectators and all the IPL staff can all give themselves a massive 3 cheers for producing 8 marvelous weeks!”, he wrote.

CSK Wins IPL 2023

Chasing 171 runs in 15 overs, CSK emerged as the winners of IPL 2023, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the team to a remarkable victory in the last over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They now equal Mumbai Indians' record as the team with the most tournament trophies- five.