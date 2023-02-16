YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki resigns, Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over

Susan Wojcicki resigns as CEO of YouTube| Photo: Reuters

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, said in her blog post that she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014. YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.