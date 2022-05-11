Today's Ecommerce Plans Expansion into the United Kingdom

Today's Ecommerce has now rolled out its plans to expand into different international territories. The website recently announced its plans to venture into the United Kingdom as part of its 2022 expansion plans. The region serves as one of the primary target markets for the website, generating a significant amount of traffic. According to CEO Sohel Moldharia, the positive reception of the website in the UK is what drove the company's expansion strategy to focus on the market along with other prime demographics.

Todaysecommerce.com has registered a tremendous influx of unique as well as returning visitors ever since it was acquired by its parent company Kojiki. The company has recently also allocated a grand $1m budget for its guide subsidiary. In a bid to expand its reach and diversify its media umbrella, Kojiki has been allocating generous budgets to the various websites it owns. One of its leading subsidiaries contributing to its expansion, Today's Ecommerce has now made its foray into international markets like the USA and now, the United Kingdom.

Talking about tapping the growing international markets like the UK, Sohel Moldharia said, "we are at a crucial point of our journey. The tremendous success of Today's Ecommerce has led us to respond to the positive reception with a corresponding budget increase. All of this is in order to meet the rising needs for a better, stronger, and more efficient infrastructure that can cater to our inflating audience. Expanding into the UK and other international territories is also a natural progression of our growth strategy that originally only focused on markets like India and the Philippines.

Along with entering the new territories, the website also plans to kick start a whole slew of new services it aims to provide to the businesses. One of the prime new services is the Ecom website and buyer's guides for businesses looking to build a strong digital store. The new staff hirings and the writing department at Today's Ecommerce are replete with experts in several domains of the Ecommerce world. The website will be providing thorough and easy step-by-step guides for budding businesses and new online stores looking to amp up their traffic and customer engagement.

Today's Ecommerce is a website that focuses solely on things related to and surrounding the Ecommerce world. From the little events to the big headliners, the website provides up-to-date information, useful facts, and exhaustively researched data about the eCommerce industry. Whether it's the major acquisitions or the new Ecom policies and practices, Todaysecommerce.com is the hub to get your a-to-z on all things Ecom.

