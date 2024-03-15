This man was born into a poor family, was adopted by a rich Indian man, became a successful businessman, his son is...

The Tata Group is one of the most successful businesses in India but not many people are aware of the Tata family tee. Today, we will tell you about Ratan Tata's father Naval Tata who was not born but was adopted into the multi-billion dollar net worth business family.

Naval Tata was born in 1904 in a middle-class family. His father was a Spinning Master in the Advanced Mills at Ahmedabad. He died in 1908. His family then relocated to Navsari. Naval Tata's mother was the sole earner of the family through her embroidery work. Naval Tata was young when he was boarded at the JN Petit Parsi Orphanage. Here, Navajbai, wife of Ratanji Tata, adopted him and turned his fortunes. Naval Tata was 13 years old at the time. He then graduated from Bombay University in Economics and then went to London for a course in Accounting.

After growing up and taking over the family business, Naval Tata married Sooni Commissariat with whom he had two sons - Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata. The couple got separated in the 1940s. Naval Tata then married Simone Dunoyer, a businesswoman from Switzerland, in 1955. Noel Tata is their son.

Naval Tata’s wife Simone Tata is the stepmother of former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata. Famous make-up brand Lakme and popular store Westside are also the brainchild of Simone Tata.

For the unversed, Naval Tata was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the President of India on Republic Day, 1969. He died on May 5, 1989, in Bombay, due to cancer.

