Shloka Mehta net worth: 5 expensive things Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' own

Shloka Mehta Ambani is the daughter of diamond tycoon Russell Mehta. She married Akash Ambani in 2019. She has a degree in law. She joined her father's business, Rosy Blue Diamonds company, in 2014. Her mother's name is Mona Mehta. Their company trades in diamonds in 12 countries, including Belgium, Israel, Japan, USA, and China.

Shloka Mehta did her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She did her undergraduate course in Anthropology from Princeton University, New Jersey. She later studied law from London School of Economics and political science. Her father, Russell Mehta, is one of the richest men in India. He has an estimated net worth of 225 million dollars.

Shloka Mehta's net worth is a whopping $18 million. The net worth of her husband, Akash Ambani, is 40 billion dollars.

She has many expensive bags. She is a fashionista. She owes a Hermes Bag worth Rs 34 lakh. The bag's name is Hermes Mini Kelly Sellier Jaune Bourgogne Bag.

She also owns a Judith Leiber Boombox bag worth Rs 4.5 lakh. It has many colourful crystals. It looks like a retro music box from the 1980s.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani also own a Bentley Bentayga V8. The price of the car is Rs 4.10 crore. The car is a four-litre V8 twin-turbo that churns out 542 bhp. The car has eight-speed automatic transmission.

They live in Antilia, a 27-storey building that has three helipads, a theatre that can accomodate 80 people, a garage that can hold 168 cars and many other facilities. The building is valued over Rs 5000 crore.

The Ambanis also own Stoke Park, a palatial estate in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The property is in the name of Anant's father Mukesh Ambani. The price of the property is Rs 600 crore.

Akash Ambani is an avid cricket lover. He has several sports memorabilia. In his collection is Sunil Gavaskar's bat that he used in the 1983 world cup final.