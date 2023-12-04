Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

Mukesh Ambani has shared a bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction about the Indian economy while speaking at the 11th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with the market cap of more than Rs 16 trillion. Reliance Industries is involved in a wide range of business including energy, steel, telecom, retail and more. Over the years, Mukesh Ambani has invested heavily to fulfill the energy requirements of the country. Now, Mukesh Ambani has shared a bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction about the Indian economy while speaking at the 11th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

"In the next 25 years, India will witness an unprecedented explosion of economic growth. From a $3.5 trillion economy today, it will become a 40 trillion-dollar (Rs 33,28,97,800 crore) economy by 2047.” Mukesh Ambani, who is also the President of the university, said. "And to fuel this growth, the country will need enormous amounts of energy – Clean, Green Energy that won’t choke Mother Nature for the sake of human progress," Ambani added.

He also revealed that Reliance Foundation has already paid over Rs 130 crore out of a total commitment of Rs 150 crore to build world-class infrastructure and transform PDEU.

"PDEU has launched four landmark initiatives to train its students in cutting-edge energy technologies that will make the world a greener and better place for future generations. One, a 45 MW Solar PV production line to train students in solar energy production; two, a Smart Hybrid Micro-Grid System to teach students the technique of energy storage; three, an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lab for cutting-edge technology exploration and skill development; and four, a multi-game Sports Arena to produce high-quality sporting talent," he added.

