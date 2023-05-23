MS Dhoni backed Garuda Aerospace partners with HAL’s Naini Aerospace for advanced precision drones

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

MS Dhoni backed Garuda Aerospace partners with HAL’s Naini Aerospace

MS Dhoni backed drone startup Garuda Aerospace has inked a joint development partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) subsidiary Naini Aerospace to manufacture Advanced Precision Drones with a payload capacity of around 25 kg.

The startup also partnered with BEML at recently held Aero India for drone manufacturing at their Mysuru facility. Naini Aerospace has its production facility near Prayagraj. With the partnership, Garuda Aerospace now has better access to clients across North, West, East and North East regions.

Earlier this year, Garuda Aerospace raised $22 million in Series A funding. Funding round was led by Venture Capital firm SphitiCap which invested $12 million. Other global investors, angel investors and high net worth individuals invest $5 million in the Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) player.

Last year, the former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also invested in Garuda Aerospace and also became the brand ambassador of the drone startup.