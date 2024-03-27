Twitter
Business

Meet school dropout who at 14 worked as labourer for Rs 30 daily, now owns Rs 17000 crore company, his net worth is...

He was propelled to drop out of school when he was just 14 years old after the 9th grade due to financial constraints. Therefore, he started doing odd jobs such as making candles and cement pipes for a salary of Rs 30 a day.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Rags to riches stories are not just things of movies but they are real-life happenings of some people who don’t quit even in the face of adversities. One such inspiring and extraordinary life story is of  Rajinder Gupta, he Chairman of Trident Group, which is a renowned company in the textile and paper industry in India.

Gupta hails from a family of cotton dealers in Punjab. He was propelled to drop out of school when he was just 14 years old after the 9th grade due to financial constraints. Therefore, he started doing odd jobs such as making candles and cement pipes for a salary of Rs 30 a day. 

After struggling and battling hardships for several years, he then chose to make a transformational decision in the 1980s. In 1985, he founded a fertilizer factory, Abhishek Industries with an investment of Rs 6.5 crore. In 1991, he founded a joint company called Katai Mill, which later became profitable.

Thereafter, Gupta chose to enter into textiles, paper, and chemical industries. He started several units of his company in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh namely Trident Group. Currently, they have made retail giants like JCPenney, Walmart and Luxury and Linen as their customers.

After working in his business group for several years, 64-year-old Gupta resigned from the Board of Directors of Trident in 2022 due to personal reasons. He is presently the Chairman of Trident Limited, the flagship company of Trident Group. He also received the Padma Shri in 2007. Presently, his total net wealth is valued at over Rs 12,368 crore.

For his staggering career and success, he is regarded by peers as Punjab’s Dhirubhai Ambani.

