Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'right hand', got Rs 15000000000 home near Atilia as gift, her daughter is Isha Ambani's…

Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore building to Manoj Modi to appreciate his contribution. The 22-storey building is situated near Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore home Antilia in Mumbai.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest man with a net worth of more than Rs 936775 crore and he has been leading the list of richest Indians for a quite a long time now. Mukesh Ambani is often lauded for his vision, risk taking abilities, and business mindset. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1939000 crore. To take the company to these heights, Mukesh Ambani got support from close friends and family members including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anand Jain and others. One such man who is Mukesh Ambani’s trustworthy aid and helps him take crucial decisions is Manoj Modi. Often referred to as Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, Manoj Modi takes several key decisions for Reliance Industries and its subsidiaries. His daughter is also deeply involved in Reliance’s businesses and works closely with Isha Ambani. Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore building to Manoj Modi to appreciate his contribution. The 22-storey building is situated near Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore home Antilia in Mumbai.

Believed to be in his 60s, Manoj Modi is serving as director at Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. As per Economic Times, Manoj Modi likes to control negotiations indirectly when dealing with startups. Modi has been associated with the Ambani family for around 40 years. He joined the company in the 1980s when Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani was building the oil-and-petrochemicals giant. Manoj Modi was Mukesh Ambani’s batchmate at the University Department of Chemical Technology in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani has been expanding his reach in the digital technologies domain over the past few years and his aid Manoj Modi has reportedly helped him to sign some great deals. Reports suggest that Manoj Modi is a hard bargainer and has added several billion dollars to Mukesh Ambani’s wealth. As mentioned earlier, Manoj Modi prefers to stay away from the limelight and not much is known about his personal life.

Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is also co-founder of beauty products platform Tira and she takes care of strategy and execution of the brand. Tira is also overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. With her hard work, knowledge, skills and determination, Bhakti has made it to the top executives of Reliance. She started as a management trainee at Reliance Brands and has held various positions over the years.

