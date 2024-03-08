Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

Meet man, an Indian, whose company built BAPS temple, India's underwater metro, has Ratan Tata connection, he is..

Watch: Elvish Yadav brutally assaults Gurugram-based influencer Maxtern in viral video, netizens call for his arrest

Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, Rahul Gandhi to contest from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

Meet man, an Indian, whose company built BAPS temple, India's underwater metro, has Ratan Tata connection, he is..

Welcome to the Ambani family: Radhika Merchant joins the fold

Lunar Eclipse 2024 to coincide with Holi: When and where to watch

Diabetes tips: Dos and don'ts for diabetics during Ramadan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

Watch: Elvish Yadav brutally assaults Gurugram-based influencer Maxtern in viral video, netizens call for his arrest

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, whose company built BAPS temple, India's underwater metro, has Ratan Tata connection, he is..

The inauguration of the underwater metro adds another feather to the group’s list of achievements as it continues its journey towards innovation and growth in the construction industry.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 10:43 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Shapoorji Pallonji
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of its first underwater metro, set to operate in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the country's transportation sector.

The underwater metro project was constructed by the renowned construction company Afcons, a part of the 159-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Notably, this group also constructed the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which was recently inaugurated by PM Modi. Leading the helm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is Shapoor Mistry, brother of the late Cyrus Mistry, who was formerly the chairman of the Tata Group.

Shapoor Mistry, born in 1964, took over responsibilities in engineering and construction firms following the demise of his father and brother. His company generates revenue of approximately $30 billion and holds a stake of about 18.41% in the $130 billion Tata firm, according to Forbes.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group gained public attention in 2012 when Cyrus Mistry, Shapoor's younger brother, was appointed as the chairman of the Tata Group. However, amidst controversies, Cyrus Mistry was removed from the position in 2016, following a legal battle.

Established in 1865, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has been involved in the construction of several iconic buildings in India, including the RBI building in Mumbai and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The group is now expanding its footprint across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with projects spanning 40 countries.

Shapoor Mistry is committed to leading the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to new heights, with Forbes estimating his net worth to be around $7.6 billion. 

The inauguration of the underwater metro adds another feather to the group’s list of achievements as it continues its journey towards innovation and growth in the construction industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Researchers left baffled by discovery of frog with mushroom sprouting from skin, details inside

India's most profitable film ever earned 60 times its budget; had no hero, villain, action, lead actress was just 15

Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

Know what is inside the Rs 1.4 crore exclusive gift bag for Oscars 2024 nominees: Chocolates, Rubik's cube, trip to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement