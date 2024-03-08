Meet man, an Indian, whose company built BAPS temple, India's underwater metro, has Ratan Tata connection, he is..

The inauguration of the underwater metro adds another feather to the group’s list of achievements as it continues its journey towards innovation and growth in the construction industry.

India achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of its first underwater metro, set to operate in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the country's transportation sector.

The underwater metro project was constructed by the renowned construction company Afcons, a part of the 159-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Notably, this group also constructed the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which was recently inaugurated by PM Modi. Leading the helm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is Shapoor Mistry, brother of the late Cyrus Mistry, who was formerly the chairman of the Tata Group.

Shapoor Mistry, born in 1964, took over responsibilities in engineering and construction firms following the demise of his father and brother. His company generates revenue of approximately $30 billion and holds a stake of about 18.41% in the $130 billion Tata firm, according to Forbes.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group gained public attention in 2012 when Cyrus Mistry, Shapoor's younger brother, was appointed as the chairman of the Tata Group. However, amidst controversies, Cyrus Mistry was removed from the position in 2016, following a legal battle.

Established in 1865, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has been involved in the construction of several iconic buildings in India, including the RBI building in Mumbai and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The group is now expanding its footprint across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with projects spanning 40 countries.

Shapoor Mistry is committed to leading the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to new heights, with Forbes estimating his net worth to be around $7.6 billion.

