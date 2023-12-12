Headlines

Meet man who sold fountain soda on street, built Rs 1700 crore ice cream empire

Vadilal opened its first ice cream outlet in the country in 1926.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

One of the largest ice cream brands in India, Vadilal is a household name with a valuation in the thousands of crores. However, few people are aware that the well-known ice cream company began in 1907 as a little street soda shop.

The company's founder, Vadilal Gandhi, started the Vadilal Ice Cream Tale in 1907 when he opened a modest soda shop in pre-Independent India. Gandhi, who hailed from a middle-class family, started a little soda fountain business in Ahmedabad.

Unexpectedly, Vadilal Gandhi's soda shop in Gujarat became extremely successful. He combined soda with ice cream and began selling ice cream soda pops across the state. Eventually, in 1926, Vadilal launched its first ice cream shop in the nation.

Ranchod Lal Gandhi, the son of Vadilal Gandhi, took over the family business after his father's death. Before independence, he brought an ice cream maker from Germany to grow the enterprise. There were ten Vadilal locations in Ahmedabad in the 1970s, which were subsequently managed by Ranchod Lal's two sons, Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi.

According to The Economic Times, Vadilal Gandhi's soda fountain business has grown into a large ice cream company with a market valuation of more than Rs 1933 crore over the years.

In addition to being the most popular ice cream brand in India, Vadilal takes pride in being an all-vegetarian business. It has grown into processed food, including pre-cooked curries, bread, and other vegetarian products.

Kalpit Gandhi is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the ice cream and processed food company and is a sixth-generation businessman from the Vadilal family. Currently, Vadilal stands as the best-selling Indian ice cream brand in the US.

