Meet man who donated property worth Rs 200 crore to become monk, his business was...

The man, hailing from a prosperous family in Sabarkantha, had a comfortable upbringing. He was involved in the construction business, operating both in Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad.

A businessman family from Gujarat has caught attention by donating their entire lifetime earnings of Rs 200 crore. Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari, residing in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha district, Gujarat, along with his wife, has decided to embark on a monk's life, leaving behind the luxuries of material life.

The decision has left many shocked, with social media buzzing with posts expressing surprise over this move. Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari, hailing from a prosperous family in Sabarkantha, had a comfortable upbringing. He was involved in the construction business, operating both in Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad.

The Bhandari family has a long-standing association with the Jain community, often engaging with monks and devotees. Both Bhavesh Bhai and his wife have now taken vows to lead an ascetic life, renouncing all material possessions, including fans, air conditioners, and mobile phones.

Their decision follows their children, a 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter, who embraced monkhood in 2022. Inspired by their children's choices, Bhavesh Bhai and his wife decided to follow the same.

In a grand procession held in Himmatnagar, the Bhandari couple, along with 35 others, pledged to lead a disciplined life. The procession, spanning approximately 4 kilometers, witnessed Bhavesh Bhai donating his entire wealth of 200 crores.

As per some media reports, on April 22, they will formally commit to a life of renunciation at the Himmatnagar Riverfront.