Meet cricketer who quit IPL to build Rs 100 crore company, got support from Malaika Arora, Shahid, Mira Kapoor, he is...

His journey from the cricket pitch to the wellness studio serves as an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs.

Former cricketer Sarvesh Shashi made a bold move by leaving his cricket career to follow his passion for yoga. Now, his wellness company, Sarva, is making waves in the industry with a value exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Sarva, founded in 2013, has garnered support from big names in the entertainment industry like Malaika Arora, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and Jennifer Lopez. What began with three studios in Chennai has now flourished to encompass over 90 studios across 32 cities.

The company, which focuses on using yoga to address modern lifestyle challenges, has attracted investments from both Indian and global backers. Its success is attributed to Sarvesh's dedication to yoga, a passion he cultivated since childhood under the guidance of his father, Shashi Kumar.

Prior to venturing into entrepreneurship, Sarvesh had a promising cricket career, even on the brink of playing in the Indian Premier League. However, his love for yoga led him down a different path, one that has proven immensely successful.

With its own application offering virtual lessons, Sarva has positioned itself as a leader in the wellness industry. Valued at $14.1 million in 2021, the company continues to grow under Sarvesh's leadership.

Beyond business success, Sarvesh has become a prominent figure in the fitness community, training numerous popular actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Shriya Saran, and Jacqueline Fernandez. His journey from the cricket pitch to the wellness studio serves as an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs.