Maruti Suzuki June offers: Massive discounts on Ignis, Ciaz, Alto, Eeco, Celerio; highest on S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is the company's premium offering. (File)

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, is offering massive discounts on its most popular models, including Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Eeco and its premium crossover, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The company is offering the highest discount on S-Cross, amid rumours that the company might bring an updated model in India. If you are thinking of purchasing a Maruti Suzuki car, now is the time.

June Discount on Maruti Suzuki Ignis

You can save Rs 37,000 if you are planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Ignis in June. You will get Rs 23,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 7,000 as corporate discount. The company markets this car as an Urban SUV and it is a capable car. It is lightweight and its engine is very refined. It is also one of the cheapest cars in its segment.

June Discount on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

If you want to buy the powerful Sedan, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in June, you can save upto Rs 30,000. This discount includes Rs 25,000 as exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 as corporate discount.

June discount on Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The country's highest selling car, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, can be bought for Rs 30,000 cheaper. This includes Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

June discounts on Maruti Espresso and Maruti Eeco

Maruti Suzuki is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on espresso. On Maruti Suzuki Espresso, the company is giving a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

June discounts on Maruti Celerio and Maruti WagonR

The company is offering Rs 30,000 discount on Maruti Suzuki Celerio Petrol, which includes Rs 15,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. On the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0 petrol model, the company is offering a discount of Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus.

June offer on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The company is offering Rs 12,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 as corporate discount.