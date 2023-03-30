Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi’s wife Vasudha buys whopping Rs 160 crore home in Delhi: Details of luxury house

Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi’s wife Vasudha buys whopping Rs 160 crore home in Delhi (File photo)

As luxury housing is currently one of the top trends across the country, another notable personality has made a hefty purchase in one of the poshest areas of Delhi. This time, it is former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s wife Vasudha Rohatgi.

Vasudha Rohatgi has just purchased a massive and luxurious property in Delhi’s Golf Links area, and its price will surely leave you shocked. The bungalow purchased by Vasudha Rohatgi costs around Rs 160 crore, with many luxurious amenities and aspects attached to it.

The high-profile lawyer’s wife Vasudha Rohatgi brought the luxury property for a whopping Rs 160 crore, with the registration process getting completed last month. The stamp duty on the massive property itself cost over Rs 6.4 crore.

The massive bungalow puts many high-profile housing areas to shame, as the covered area of the bungalow is 1,869.7 sq.m where as its plot area is 1,806.35 sq m. The registration has been done in the name of Mukul Rohatgi’s wife Vasudha.

With the purchase of this bungalow, Mukul Rohatgi and his family have joined the ranks of many corporate and business bigwigs such as the Mittal family, Naveen Jindal, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and former Solicitor General of India Gopal Subramanium.

Apart from the luxurious home of the Rohatgi, they are also next to some high-profile neighbours including Bhanu Chopra of Rategain, Shailesh Arora of Maxop Engineering, and Pawan Agarwal of DB Group, who all have highly-priced bungalows in the Golf Links area.

Mukul Rohatgi is one of the highest-paid lawyers in the country and was the 12th Attorney General of India. Rohatgi is a senior Supreme Court advocate and has represented many high-profile cases in the court such as the 2002 Gujarat riots case, and the Aryan Khan drug case.

While his exact fee is not known, it is speculated that Mukul Rohatgi charges over Rs 22 lakh per hearing.

