India's richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani's salary for FY 2022-23 revealed; check here

Reliance has sought the nod of shareholders to re-appoint Mukesh Ambani as the head of the company till April 2029.

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is the richest businessman in India. Reliance is India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of Rs 16,98,000 crore as of August 4, 2023. But do you know how much salary its chairman Ambani got in the financial year 2022-23?

Reliance has released its latest annual report, wherein, it said Ambani's remuneration for the financial year 2022-23 was nil. This was for the third year in a row. The 66-year-old had voluntarily given up remuneration in 2020-21 in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he continued to forgo his salary in 2021-22 as well and now in 2022-23. In these three years, Ambani did not avail of any allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, commission or stock options from Reliance for his role as the Chairman and Managing Director.

He decided to do so until the company and all its businesses were fully back to their earnings potential. The company said Ambani had capped his annual remuneration at Rs 15 crore from the financial year 2008-09 (April 2008 to March 2009) to FY20.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

According to Forbes, the Reliance chairman, Ambani, has a real-time net worth of USD 89 billion which is Rs 7,35,880 crore as of August 6, 2023. He is India's second richest billionaire, as per the magazine's richest Indian list.

Ambani has been on the board of Reliance since 1977 and was elevated as chairman of the company after the death of his father and group patriarch Dhiburhai Ambani in July 2002. Now, in a special resolution, Reliance has sought the nod of shareholders to appoint Ambani as the head of the company till April 2029. During this period, he has opted to draw nil salary.

