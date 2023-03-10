Search icon
Fake GST Charges: Here's how some restaurants mislead customers on food bills, check details

Fake GST bill: Some restaurants mislead customers by charging fake GST on food bills in 3 ways.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Many people leave restaurants without checking their bill, and some establishments take advantage of this by charging fake GST. These restaurants and hotels are misleading customers in three ways. In the first method, they collect the GST charge without including it on the bill. In the second method, they mention GST on the bill, but the GST number is not active. In the third method, the GST number is active, but the restaurant does not come under the purview of the GST bill, yet they still charge customers for it.

To avoid being charged extra for GST, customers should carefully check their bill. If they notice any discrepancies, they should refuse to pay and contact the GST helpline number 18001200232 to lodge a complaint. Restaurants and hotels that charge fake GST will be held accountable.

GST bill charges vary based on the category of the restaurant or hotel. Typically, 5 per cent GST is charged along with food items, while 12 per cent GST is charged in some places. Expensive hotels or restaurants may charge an 18 per cent GST bill. It is essential to know the appropriate GST charges to avoid being overcharged.

Customers should carefully check their restaurant bills and be aware of the correct GST charges to avoid being overcharged. If they suspect that the restaurant is charging fake GST, they should report it to the GST helpline number.

