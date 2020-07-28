Atmanirbhar Bharat: Centre to set up single-window system for clearance and approval of industry

Recently, Cabinet also decided to set up an Empowered Group of Secretaries led by the Cabinet Secretary to make decisions on various industries’ schemes and projects.

The government is soon going to set up a single-window system for clearances and approvals of the industry in the country.

To gain the confidence of investors and outline the government's move, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held an important meeting with the sovereign wealth funds, the foreign pension funds, and others on ease of doing business and investments in the infrastructure sector in India.

The government assured that there would be a genuine single window and all the concerned state governments and the central ministries are being taken on board for the system.

The government is working on creating a land bank for industry and investment purposes.

Six states have already given their consent for the central government's land bank scheme.

Potential investors would then be able to locate and identify the land banks from their distant offices and finalize the location of industries, without frequently visiting the offices of land-owning agencies.

Recently, Cabinet also decided to set up an Empowered Group of Secretaries led by the Cabinet Secretary to make decisions on various industries’ schemes and projects.

A nodal officer has been appointed in every central department and project development cells are being set up which will help in the development of investible projects in coordination between the central government and state governments.

The government had initially identified 12 industrial sectors to focus upon, and the same has been expanded to 20.

These sectors include furniture – standard as well as special furniture, air-conditioners, leather, footwear, agro-chemicals, Ready to eat food, steel, aluminium, copper, textiles, electric vehicles, auto-components, TV set-top boxes, CCTVs, sports goods, ethanol manufacture and bio-fuels, and toys.

Centre emphasized that through Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government is widening its doors for opportunities and investment with the focus on the quality of Indian products, increasing economies of scale for the production in India.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in a recent meeting with potential investors, said that a conducive environment will be created for foreign investment in the health and education sectors also.

The government assured that investors will be given full support in terms of policies, processes, regulations, and everything will be transparent, open and equitable.