Atmanirbhar Bharat: Centre to set up single-window system for clearance and approval of industry

Headlines

World Cup 2023: Team India dons new-look training kits ahead of IND vs AUS clash at Chepauk, See pics

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Watch: Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans in Chennai ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

HomeBusiness

Business

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Centre to set up single-window system for clearance and approval of industry

Recently, Cabinet also decided to set up an Empowered Group of Secretaries led by the Cabinet Secretary to make decisions on various industries’ schemes and projects.

article-main
Latest News

Sameer Dixit

Updated: Jul 28, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government is soon going to set up a single-window system for clearances and approvals of the industry in the country.

To gain the confidence of investors and outline the government's move, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held an important meeting with the sovereign wealth funds, the foreign pension funds, and others on ease of doing business and investments in the infrastructure sector in India.

The government assured that there would be a genuine single window and all the concerned state governments and the central ministries are being taken on board for the system.

The government is working on creating a land bank for industry and investment purposes.

Six states have already given their consent for the central government's land bank scheme.

Potential investors would then be able to locate and identify the land banks from their distant offices and finalize the location of industries, without frequently visiting the offices of land-owning agencies.  

Recently, Cabinet also decided to set up an Empowered Group of Secretaries led by the Cabinet Secretary to make decisions on various industries’ schemes and projects.

A nodal officer has been appointed in every central department and project development cells are being set up which will help in the development of investible projects in coordination between the central government and state governments.

The government had initially identified 12 industrial sectors to focus upon, and the same has been expanded to 20.  

These sectors include furniture – standard as well as special furniture, air-conditioners, leather, footwear, agro-chemicals, Ready to eat food, steel, aluminium, copper, textiles, electric vehicles, auto-components, TV set-top boxes, CCTVs, sports goods, ethanol manufacture and bio-fuels, and toys.  

Centre emphasized that through Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government is widening its doors for opportunities and investment with the focus on the quality of Indian products, increasing economies of scale for the production in India. 

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in a recent meeting with potential investors, said that a conducive environment will be created for foreign investment in the health and education sectors also.  

The government assured that investors will be given full support in terms of policies, processes, regulations, and everything will be transparent, open and equitable.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who’s the richest Indian rapper with Rs 208 crore net worth? Not Badshah, Divine, Raftaar

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

PF interest news: Centre maintains GPF interest at 7.1% for October-December quarter

Idea of Bharat: Exploring its remnants in contemporary India

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE