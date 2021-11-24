'Went like a beggar to everybody': Shahid Kapoor reveals his experience after 'Kabir Singh' release



Taking a long gap after blockbuster Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is back with another Telugu remake, 'Jersey'. Kabir Singh fans had the delight to watch their dramatic on-screen lover Shahid as launched his much-awaited film 'Jersey' trailer on Tuesday along with his co-star Mrunal Thakur, director Gowtam Tinnanuri, and producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill.

Although Kabir Singh did a huge number on the box office, its star didn't have the same luck in getting. Here is what Shahid said about his hardships after doing a blockbuster hit.

“After Kabir Singh was released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me. You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered before doing Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I'm so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet,” said Shahid Kapoor as reported by Bollywood Life.

Chopping in Director Gowtam Tinnanuri added, “The best thing I've done in my career till now is working with Shahid Kapoor. And even after the massive success of Kabir Singh, he didn't change a bit, was totally into the story and character, and was amazing to work with.”

The trailer of the film ‘Jersey’ features Shahid Kapoor fronting the most-anticipated drama of the year. For the first time, Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor. The trailer captures the sensational chemistry between the pair and marks the return of seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur to the big screen. The film will witness yet another shade of Shahid’s stellar versatility like never before. Celebrating the human spirit and the power of dreams, Jersey will give a platform to the underdog story to be heard and seen.