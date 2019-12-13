Watch: Vicky Kaushal's little brother Sunny Kaushal takes a dig at nepotism comment, compares it to marriage

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has become the name in the Bollywood industry. While he was getting successful, his little brother Sunny Kaushal stepped in the industry, trying to make a mark of his own. Sunny had appeared in Akshay Kumar's 2018 release Gold and is now set to be seen in another film Bhangra Paa Le.

In order to promote his film, Sunny Kaushal went ahead and took the help of Vicky Kaushal, through a stand-up comedy. The video which has been released sees Sunny begin his act by screaming 'How's The Josh', followed by a disappointed audience.

Sunny Kaushal then went on to introduce himself by comparing Sunny Deol and Sunny Leone. He stated that while they both do action, 'superstar Vicky Kaushal's little brother Sunny Kaushal does acting'. Right after stating that, Sunny Kaushal went ahead and spoke about nepotism.

The next thing Sunny did, was to compare nepotism to marriage. Sunny Kaushal stated that both nepotism and marriage are glamorous from outside but something completely different on the inside. He then went on to narrate some Bollywood movie dialogues.

Sunny said, "If there is talent then bhai ka, baba ka, kisi ka nepotism kaam nahi aata," followed by a reminder about his movie. Sunny then went on to warn audiences with Vicky's Uri dialgue, "Yeh naya hindustan hai, ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur plead bhi karega."

See the video here:

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal are sons of action director Sham Kaushal. Sham has worked in many movies helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Interestingly, however, neither Vicky nor Sunny have appeared in any Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie themselves yet.