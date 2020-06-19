Viral video: When Sushant Singh Rajput performed at Commonwealth Games as background dancer to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been going viral. In the video, Sushant was seen as the background dancer to Aishwarya at Commonwealth Games 2006.

Sushant had joined Shiamak Davar dance troupe while he was studying in Delhi Technological University. That was also the time when the acting worm bit Sushant. The late actor had performed at the Filmfare Awards in 2005 and within a year, performed at Commonwealth Games held in Australia.

Sushant stood behind Aishwarya during the closing ceremony performance. In one sequence, the actor also lifted up Rai along with the other dancers. Sushant, Aishwarya and others represented India, paving way for Commonwealth Games 2010, hosted in New Delhi.

Here's the video:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among one of the celebrities to mourn Sushant's demise. She wrote, "Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones."

Aishwarya never co-starred with Sushant in any movie. She, in fact, made her comeback in films recently and had not taken up acting in Bollywood full-fledgedly yet.

Aged 34, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra home on Sunday. The police confirmed that the actor died of suicide but abetement to suicide is not ruled out yet and investagion on the case is going on, especially since Sushant did not leave a suicide note. The actor was also suffering from depression since six months.