Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

In a photo, young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in a festive mood as he flashes a million-dollar smile.

The festival of Holi made megastar Amitabh Bachchan nostalgic as he took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures. In his blog, he uploaded several old monochromatic pictures that feature his wife Jaya, his son Abhishek and himself.

In a photo, young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in a festive mood as he flashes a million-dollar smile. We can see him holding little Abhishek on his shoulders. Big B's white kurta was fully doused in Holi colours. Amitabh also shared a glimpse of the Holika dahan at his bungalow, Prateeksha.

"Holi khele Raghuveera Avadh mein, hori khele Raghuveera," he wrote. Extending warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Holi, Bachchan further wrote," Greetings and wishes for Holi .. the happiness and the joy of everlasting colours of fulfillment and gaiety and merriment ..have lost count of the number of Holi celebrations at Prateeksha ..God has been kind .... and the kindness of the Ef and the well wishers , galore ..My individual gratitude to all the Ef at the GOJ for their wishes and their colours and their cards and letters .. and most importantly their love .. may each coloured celebration be eternal in your lives and filled with happiness and JUST .. happiness..."

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.