Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate, went to MIT, came back to IIT as professor, she is now first woman to…

Kiara Advani celebrates Holi with 'homie' Sidharth Malhotra, shares colourful selfie

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces IPL 2024 offer: 50 days of free internet for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate, went to MIT, came back to IIT as professor, she is now first woman to…

Kiara Advani celebrates Holi with 'homie' Sidharth Malhotra, shares colourful selfie

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

10 high-protein breakfast options for weight loss

Tasty and healthy evening snacks to get refreshed in summer

5 iconic Holi scenes from Bollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

In a photo, young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in a festive mood as he flashes a million-dollar smile.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan(Image credit: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The festival of Holi made megastar Amitabh Bachchan nostalgic as he took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures. In his blog, he uploaded several old monochromatic pictures that feature his wife Jaya, his son Abhishek and himself.

In a photo, young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in a festive mood as he flashes a million-dollar smile. We can see him holding little Abhishek on his shoulders. Big B's white kurta was fully doused in Holi colours. Amitabh also shared a glimpse of the Holika dahan at his bungalow, Prateeksha.

"Holi khele Raghuveera Avadh mein, hori khele Raghuveera," he wrote. Extending warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Holi, Bachchan further wrote," Greetings and wishes for Holi .. the happiness and the joy of everlasting colours of fulfillment and gaiety and merriment ..have lost count of the number of Holi celebrations at Prateeksha ..God has been kind .... and the kindness of the Ef and the well wishers , galore ..My individual gratitude to all the Ef at the GOJ for their wishes and their colours and their cards and letters .. and most importantly their love .. may each coloured celebration be eternal in your lives and filled with happiness and JUST .. happiness..."

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

Rs 90 crore car, Rs 40 lakh saree: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement