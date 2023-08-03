'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Tara Singh, aka Sunny Deol's on-screen daughter-in-law, Muskan, aka Simrat Kaur shared her reaction to miffed netizens who are trolling her by sharing clips of her intimate scenes from Dirty Hari.

In two weeks, Tara Singh, aka Sunny Deol, will return with his family, Sakeena aka, Amessha Patel, and Jeete, aka Utkarsh Sharma and will roar at the box office with Gadar 2. However, this time, Tara Singh welcomed another member in their family- Simrat Kaur (full name Simrat Kaur Randhawa). The debutant actress will be playing the love interest of Jeete, from Pakistan.

Before Gadar 2, Simrat played prominent roles in Telugu cinema. Simrat's acting chops in the movies such as Prematho Mee Karthik (2017), Parichayam (2017), and Soni (2018) have impressed the audience. Simrat has also led the erotic romantic thriller Dirty Hari (2019), and the movie grabbed headlines for the intimate scenes of Simrat with actor Shravan Reddy.

As soon as Simrat was announced for playing the female lead opposite Utkarsh in Gadar 2, a certain section of the audience expressed their discontent about casting Simrat in a family entertainer. As the teaser and the trailer of the film were released, clips of steamy scenes from Dirty Hari went viral on the internet, and miffed netizens expressed their disappointment about Simrat's casting in a clean family film.

Recently, Simrat joined an exclusive conversation with DNA India and shared her excitement about being a part of Gadar 2. "I think the months of struggle is completely worth it, as my debut couldn't be bigger and better than this," Simrat said.

The actress is familiar with the negativity around her and even shared her views on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari. Simrat frankly admitted that people always judge others, and this is something even she did. The actress said, "I am a sensitive and emotional person. When I wasn't an actress, even I judged others and expressed my opinions on social media. But I do know that when we comment something mean, it can hurt the other person. So, I have always been sensible before expressing my views on social media."

Simrat accepted rejection and said, "I don't expect people to change their views about me overnight. Everyone has a different opinion. People are liable to express it. And this is a part of the business. Yeh lifelong chalta rahega. Aaj kisi cheez ke liye, kal kisi aur cheez ke liye." Simrat further added that when her clips from the film went viral, and she was getting trolled, she deliberately chose to ignore the negativity and concentrate on Gadar 2. "For me, being a part of Gadar 2 is way bigger than any kind of negativity around me. A confident Simrat assured, "When the movie will be out, they will love the movie and my character as well." Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11.