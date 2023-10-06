Headlines

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

In a recent interview, Sooraj admitted that he's in a relationship, and they have never discussed his past. Trigger warning: The following article contains a description of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has revealed that he has found love again and he's in a relationship with someone who understands him. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sooraj opened up about his girlfriend but refused to reveal her identity. The actor has also added they have never discussed his past. For the unversed, Sooraj faced a media trial during the 2013 Jiah Khan abetment to suicide case. 

Sooraj Pancholi on his new love

In the interaction, Sooraj was asked about Ali-Baba actor, Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of former girlfriend and co-actor Tunisha Sharma in 2022. The actor shared that such a media trial cannot make one ‘vary of love’. He said, "I believe in love. I have fallen in love even after that (Jiah Khan case)."

The interviewer asked if he had been in a relationship for the last seven years, Sooraj asserted, "Not so long, but I have been in a relationship, just not that long. We have never spoken about it (his past). There is no need to... That's why everyone looks for a partner, right?"

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

In April, Sooraj was acquitted in abetment to suicide charges in connection with the 2013 death of his girlfriend, actress Jiah Khan. On Friday, a special CBI court in Mumbai cleared Sooraj of all charges due to lack of evidence. Delivering his judgement, the judge said, "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted." On the work front, Sooraj started his Bollywood career with Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty in Salman Khan-produced Hero (2015). He was also seen in Satellite Shankar and Time To Dance. 

About Jiah Khan

25-year-old Jiah was found dead at her Mumbai residence in June 2013. Four days later, a six-page suicide note was recovered from the actress’ apartment. The actress' mother Rabia said that Sooraj Pancholi (Jiah's boyfriend) was responsible for her death, driving her to take her own life. Jiah Khan began her career in Bollywood at the age of 19 with the film Nishabd in 2007. In her short span of career, she went on to appear in hits such as Ghajini and Housefull.

