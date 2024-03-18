Twitter
Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan film becomes second Hindi movie in 2024 to enter Rs 100-crore club

Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala-starrer Shaitaan is now the second Bollywood film in 2024 to earn Rs 100 crore in India after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shaitaan film poster
Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala, the horror thrille Shaitaan was released in the theaters on March 8 last week to positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film became Bollywood's biggest horror opener by collecting Rs 14.75 crore net on its first day of release and it has continued to maintain its momentum in the second weekend.

The film has now become the second Hindi movie in 2024 to enter the Rs 100-crore club after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter, which collected Rs 212.62 crore net in India (Rs 358.74 crore gross worldwide) upon its release in January this year.

In its first nine days, i.e. till Saturday, Shaitaan had collected Rs 93.30 crore net in India. On Sunday, March 17, the horror thriller added Rs 9.75 crore to its domestic earnings taking the ten-day collection to Rs 103.05 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Shaitaan is the official remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Janki Bodiwala played the protagonist's daughter, who gets hypnotised by a mysterious stranger, in Vash. In the Hindi film, she reprised her role as Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's daughter, whom R Madhavan hypnotises and causes mayhem in the family.

The horror thriller is directed by Vikas Bahl, who has previously helmed Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen (2014), Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Shaandaar (2015), and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 (2019) among others. Before Shaitaan, he had helmed Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath last year, which turned out to be a box office bomb.

