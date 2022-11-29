Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff come together for Mission Mangal fame Jagan Shakti's action thriller?

Sara Ali Khan-Tiger Shroff/File photos

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the 2021 romantic drama Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, who headlined the actioner Heropanti 2 earlier this year, are set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming action thriller directed by Jagan Shakti, who made his debut with Mission Mangal in 2019.

As per a report, the high-budget massive actioner will be shot across India and Europe with its production beginning in the first week of December. The film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, whose last release was Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputtli.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "The makers were on the lookout for a fresh casting and that’s when they decided to bring Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan together for the first time. It goes on floors around December 10 and the pre-production work is going on in full swing at the moment. Both Jackky and Jagan are also discussing the ways to take action to the next level with their stunt team."

"It’s a proper hero v/s villain story and the makers are in talks with several actors to come on board as the evil force against Tiger. The entire cast will be locked in the next 7 days, as the team is all geared up to commence the shoot in early December. It's in the zone of the big ticket entertainers that the audience would love to experience on the big screen", the source concluded.



Meanwhile, Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's romantic drama opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is expected to have a direct digital release on Netflix in January. On the other hand, Tiger's next is the actioner Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film was initially slated to release on December 23, but since there have been no reports on the film, it is safe to assume that it has been postponed.