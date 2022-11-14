Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ram Charan reveals his introduction scene in RRR took 35 days, takes dig at Akshay Kumar for finishing films in 40 days

As Akshay Kumar's multiple films this year have turned out to be massive failures, he is being trolled by moviegoers for finishing films in 40 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Ram Charan reveals his introduction scene in RRR took 35 days, takes dig at Akshay Kumar for finishing films in 40 days
Ram Charan in RRR-Akshay Kumar/File photos

Ram Charan enjoyed massive stardom in Telugu cinema till RRR came in and made him a national superstar. His and Jr NTR's portrayals of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza were loved by moviegoers across the nation and gave massive fan following and respect to the two actors.

Ram Charan, whose debut Bollywood film Zanjeer in 2013 was a box-office failure, recently visited the national capital for an event where he and Akshay Kumar discussed several aspects of Indian cinema. Charan even jokingly said that his introduction scene in RRR took 35 days, whereas Akshay completes his films in 40 days.

Talking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Rangasthalam actor took a dig at Akshay and said, "Certain movies will finish in that much time, Akshay sir finished a movie in 40 days or so I heard. We shot the scene for 35 days with nearly 3000 to 4000 people." 

He continued, "I have dust allergy since childhood, in fact, I had even undergone sinus surgery. Look at my fate, I had to work in dust for 35 days. As soon the director would say cut, my assistant would wave the white flag to me. I would be engulfed in dust. Thanks to my master, SS Rajamouli, the scene came out really well."

As Akshay's multiple releases this year such as Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey have turned out to be massive disasters at the box office, he is being heavily trolled for finishing films within 40 days, as claimed by the actor himself in several of his interviews.

READ | Akshay Kumar reacts angrily to being criticised for doing multiple films in a year, says 'I am not stealing...'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in Shankar Shanmugam's next political action thriller film. Tentatively titled RC15, the big-budget entertainer stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and S. J. Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra among others in pivotal roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.