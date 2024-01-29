Twitter
Sara Ali Khan hugs ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, gives him flying kiss in viral video, fans say ‘Sartik should be back’

Sara Ali Khan's video giving flying kiss to ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan goes viral on social media.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently set the stage on fire with their energetic performances at an award event. The two were spotted together at the airport and Sara was seen giving flying kiss to him. The video is now going viral on social media. 

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating each other during the shoot of their film Love Aaj Kal. However, it was reported that Kartik and Sara parted way after the release of the film. However, their new video has fans thinking if they are back together. 

In a video posted by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can be seen heading home from airport after Filmfare awards. In the video, Sara Ali Khan was seen giving a flying kiss to ex-boyfriend Kartik and also gave him with goodbye hug before leaving for her car. Kartik was also seen hugging Karisma Kapoor and Kareena. 

Soon the video went viral on social media with fans wishing they get back together. One of the comments read, “Wowwww sara kartik am i dreaming??" Another wrote, “What if we parted ways only to meet again #sartik." Another user commented, “Sartik should come back together.” Another user commented, “Sartik is all we want.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the film Chandu Champion helmed by Kabir Khan. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in key roles and is scheduled to release this year.

