Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Meet 14-year-old Kerala girls who created 'Smart Goggle', which is used for...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hits brakes on immigration push amid housing crisis

Meet founder of Aghor tradition, who neither cried nor drank milk for 3 days after birth, he took…

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa: 7 things you should not ask 

Architectural wonders that we lost over ages

7 healthy substitutes for butter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

BAFTA Awards 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 wins; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone win big

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

Sanya Malhotra mourns the sudden demise of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, pens a heartwarming note.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 09:30 AM IST

Suhani Bhatnagar recently left everyone in the film industry grieving after her sudden demise at the age of 19 on February 17. Aamir Khan Productions, Nitesh Tiwari, and Zaira Wasim expressed grief on social media and Now, Sanya Malhotra has also penned a note for the late actress. 

On Sunday, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram and expressed her grief over the sudden demise of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. The actress wrote, "I can’t believe it’s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace, Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet, and the entire family."

Aamir Khan Productions also mourned the death of Suhani Bhatnagar and wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, and such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Suhani Bhatnagar essayed the role of junior Babita Phogat and Sanya Malhotra was her elder version. In a media interaction, Suhani's father revealed that she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis and prescribed steroids, the only cure for the ailment. However, the medication weakened her immune system, causing an infection that affected her lungs and led to water accumulation in vital organs.

Suhani's mother broke down after losing her daughter and told ANI, "She was a brilliant girl and wanted to excel in everything that she did… She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought that it was just a skin disease… We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we admitted her to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. While treatment she got an infection and her body started producing fluids that collapsed her lungs and she succumbed to it." 

Suhani Bhatnagar took a break from acting to complete her education and was studying Journalism and Mass Communication. The actress' mother revealed that she had topped in her last semester and was planning to join Bollywood again after her studies, however, the actress passed away tragically on February 17. 

