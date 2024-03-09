Sakal Ban: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives 'visually-rich' rendition of Amir Khusro's classic in Heeramandi's first song

Twitter
The first song from Heeramandi is out, and it has everything a moviegoer expects from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Mar 09, 2024

A still from Heeramandi (Image source: Screengrab)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his opulent visual storytelling and intricate musical compositions, recently embarked on a new journey with the launch of his music label, Bhansali Music. As an extension of his profound love for music and its integral role in his films, Bhansali Music is all set to launch its first song, Heeramandi Sakal Ban.

Springtime brings with it a sense of rejuvenation and celebration, and Bhansali chooses to welcome this vibrant season with 'Sakal Ban,' the inaugural song from 'Heeramandi' and the flagship track for Bhansali Music. This mesmerizing composition, sung by the talented Raja Hasan and adorned with the timeless lyrics of Amir Khusro, embodies the essence of traditional folk music while resonating with Bhansali's signature grandeur.

Watch the visually-rich song from Heeramandi

Sakal Ban serves as a captivating prelude to the world of Heeramandi, enticing audiences with a glimpse of the splendour and allure that awaits within the series. Set against the backdrop of a bygone era, the song transports listeners to a realm where every note reverberates with history, culture, and celebration.

Each of the actors grace the screen with their presence, exuding elegance and charm as they immerse themselves in the vibrant hues of mustard, yellow, and gold. From intricately choreographed dance sequences to lavish set designs, every aspect of Sakal Ban reflects Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to cinematic excellence. 

At the heart of this series are the leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal portraying powerful characters. Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the corridors of history, where tradition meets grandeur and music transcends time. Heeramandi will stream on Netflix soon. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
