Ranbir Kapoor took help of this famous comedian to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor took the help of a famous comedian to get into the skin of action superstar Sanjay Dutt for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

It is said that Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We have mimicry artistes who have made a fortune by imitating their favourite idols. In India, there have been several mimicry artistes and comedians who imitate famous actors and personalities to perfection. However, here we are discussing an artiste who has helped Ranbir Kapoor in acing his performance of Sanjay Dutt in the latter's biopic, Sanju.

The comedian who helped Ranbir Kapoor is...

To play Sanjay Dutt on the big screen, Ranbir Kapoor got big help not from the action star, but from the comedian, Dr Sanket Bhosale. Yes, the practising skin specialist and well-known comedian's perfect spot-on mimicry impressed Ranbir so much, that he took his help while getting into the skin of Bollywood's Baba.

How did Ranbir Kapoor spotted Sanket Bhosale

During the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif appeared on the chat show Baba Ki Chowki. The show was hosted by Sanket as Sanjay Dutt. His mannerism and dialogue delivery impressed Ranbir so much, that he took Sanket's help in perfecting the body language and speech. Sanket's inputs helped Ranbir, and as a result, Ranbir's performance in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster directorial was appreciated by the masses and the critics.

Sanket Bhosale became a father

On Friday, Sanket shared a video with his wife Sugandha Mishra, announcing the good news of becoming a parent to a baby girl. The couple got married in 2021, and they welcomed their first child on December 15.

Sanket Bhosale's claim to fame

Sanket made his mimicry debut with the 2012 Laugh India Laugh and he also appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Night with Tubelight, The Drama Company, Gangs of Filmistan, Zee Comedy Show Case Toh Banta Hai, and others.