Orry's classy reply to troll's transphobic slur on him wins hearts: 'I have secondhand shame for your parents'

Orry gives a classy reply to the troll's classy reply to transphobic slur on him. His reply won hearts on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry recently made an appearance in Salman Khan's reality game show Bigg Boss 17. He enjoys a huge fan following and is often seen partying with the Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Orry was subjected to a troll who made a transphobic comment on him and his reply to it won hearts on social media. 

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Orry's response to a troll making a transphobic slur on him. The message by the troll read, "Wherever page you go you see this trans walking or hitting on someone or posing like trans everywhere why no one bans this idiot on social media." Orry gave a classy reply and said, "Wash your mouth with soap talking like this is disrespectful to your parents cause it makes them look like they didn't know how to raise a child. Your dp you are trying to pose like a sweet innocent little girl, but your comment which you thought no one would pick up on shows your inner snake & poison."

Respect to Orry for this, esp in the light of recent Ujjain incident.
byu/Ok_Disk3156 inBollyBlindsNGossip

He added, " I have secondhand shame for your parents and anyone who ever comes in contact with you. I am a man myself, but your ignorant condescending remarks and the tone you are using to put down a whole community of people are utterly disgusting. Shame on you, it's because of dirty-minded people like you that faith in humanity is lost. You must be so sad and miserable in your own life that you sit on the internet and vomit out such poison. And take a piece of advice, a poisonous person is poisoning themselves and everyone around them. you probably have no friends or love in your life. #lOser." 

Netizens hailed Orry for his 'sensible and smart' reply to the troll. One of the comments read, "W for Orry. At least he's using his platform for something good. It doesn't matter what goes on in parties, what does it have to do with us? If he's putting this out in public, that's a very good thing." Another wrote, "He is smart and compassionate, doesn’t come across clearly in interviews." Another user wrote, "Common orry win. I love this guy and people need to mind their own business before speaking bad about others who are doing anything wrong." 

Meanwhile, during his appearance in Bigg Boss 17 as a guest, he stayed in the house and judged one of the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss to the housemates. In the task, the housemates were supposed to organize parties for Orry and whoever party he liked, they''' get a special advantage from Bigg Boss. The dil room emerged to be the winner of the task and got the privilege to eat the delicious delicacies ordered by Bigg Boss along with Orry. 

