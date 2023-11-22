Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Orry's 'I am living, I am a liver' remark leaves netizens in splits: 'This guy is not from this planet'

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's latest remark about his life has sparked a meme fest. Check out netizens' hilarious reactions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

B'town's star kids' BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has created a mystery around him. Every other netizen on the internet knows him, but they want to know more about him. Orry's enigma around his professional life has become an intriguing topic on the internet. 

Recently, Orry opened up about his life, and what does he do for a living. His answer has sparked a meme fest, and netizens are having a field day. In the viral video from the interview, Orry was captured saying, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

As we mentioned earlier, Orry's statement has left netizens chuckling hard, and they are dropping funny comments on Orry's latest interview. A netizen wrote, "This is my favourite thing to come into our twitterverse in forever. I am a liver too." Another netizen wrote, "I live, I am a LIVER. This guy is not from this planet." One of the internet users asked, "So we have living livers, kidding kidneys, jolly joints, angry ankles?" 

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday discussed Orry at Koffee With Karan 8

On Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan Johar quipped about Sara's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" Saran replied, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.” After hearing Sara Ali Khan, Anaya Panday added, "I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

What does LinkedIn say about Orry?

According to a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, Orhan aka Orry works as a ‘Special Project Manager’ at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate. Orry has been working at this position at Reliance for six years and has also expressed interest in graphic design.

