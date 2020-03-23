Never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood: Vaani Kapoor

After leaving an impressive mark with her dance performance in War song 'Ghungroo', Vaani Kapoor is all set to be seen in Karan Malhotra's upcoming directorial, Shamshera produced by Yash Raj Films. In the movie, the actor is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor and the film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. In Shamshera, Vaani will be seen playing the role of a desirable and sought-after travelling performer from the heartland of India.

Talking about her dancing talent, Vaani recent stated, "I've always believed for an actor it's very important and integral to try and learn as many art forms as they can to make their performance an overall success. I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance pieces."

The Befikre actor also spoke about how she didn't have formal training in dancing before foraying into Bollywood. Kapoor went on to say, "Honestly, it wasn't easy. I have never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood. I was always very inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many more! They are performers. I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. It's taken a lot of hard work behind each piece that I put out in front of our audience."

Talking about Shamshera, the stunning actor said, "In Shamshera too, I'm excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I'm hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success too. It's a product of our love, sweat, and hard work."