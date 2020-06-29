Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Patna to pay homage

On Sunday, several photos and videos went viral on the Internet, wherein Nana Patekar was seen visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Patna. As per reports in PTI, the veteran actor visited Bihar to be a part of a cultural function of CRPF at Mokamah which is in Patna district. Patekar made a point to meet SSR's family and to pay homage to the late actor who passed away on June 14, 2020.

Talking about his visit, Nana told the media agency, "I just met his (late actors) father. And what else I can do." He paid floral tribute to the portrait of Sushant at his home situated at Rajiv Nagar. The late actor's father K K Singh stays there.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, as per reports in ANI, BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the death of Sushant.

Talking about the same, he told the media agency, "I don't want to comment on the Mumbai Police. But I think they are not equipped to deal with elements in the film industry. Mumbai Police cannot investigate if money is gone to foreign through the hawala route. Then it is a PMLA case and only ED investigates it. Higher officials of Mumbai Police do good work but people working at lower levels live in the glamour world and it can affect the investigation."

He added, "That's why I requested Home Minister to constitute an SIT which will have a team of ED, NIA, Income Tax, and CBI. In Parliament, I will try to make a consensus on making SIT. The exploitation of Hindi language people should stop."