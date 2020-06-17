Mumbai Police likely to question 5 production houses, producers in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, in his Bandra home. Though his autopsy confirmed the suicide, rumours have been doing rounds, especially on social media, that there was something larger brewing behind the scenes which might have led him to take the extreme step.

A few days after Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh had confirmed that Mumbai Police will probe the angle of Sushant's clinical depression due to professional rivalry, some fresh updates about the investigation have come up. According to our sources, Mumbai Police is likely to summon at least 5 production houses and producers to record their statement in Sushant's suicide case. Investigators are keen to know and understand the reason for the withdrawal of movies that were earlier signed by Sushant.

Sources say that Sushant had some dispute with some producers lately and that there were some important text messages exchanged between him and his close friend. Police have already questioned Sushant's friend but their statement is yet to be recorded. So far, Mumbai Police has managed to unlock his password-protected mobile and laptop which was then sent to FSL to retrieve deleted data, if any. Mumbai Police has reportedly recorded statements of 11 people till now including some of his family and friends.

Previously, the Mumbai Police investigation had revealed that Sushant had made two phone calls the night before his death. According to the sources in Mumbai Police, Sushant called actor Rhea Chakraborty at 1:47 AM, but she did not answer the phone. Thereafter, SSR reportedly called his friend and actor Mahesh Shetty at 1:51 AM but this phone call also went unanswered.

Sushant's bedroom door was opened at 12:25 pm. Doctors were called and he was declared dead shortly afterward.