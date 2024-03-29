Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

Many believe that star kids have it easy in the film industry. After all, they do get some amount of fame, recognition, and even fan following even before they make their debut. That allows them to dictate terms to some extent. However, there are many star kids, who do struggle their way to the top. One of these is this one actress who found unconventional ways to become a big star.

The star kid with a flop debut and no blockbusters

Shraddha Kapoor had an inauspicious start to her film career back in 2010 when she appeared in a small role in the film Teen Patti. The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley, was a big dud at the box office and needless to say, Shraddha’s career did not take off. The actress – who is veteran villain Shakti Kapoor’s daughter – persisted and eventually found her breakthrough with Aashiqui 2 in 2013. She then appeared in a number of successful films, including Ek Villain, Haider, Baaghi, Chhichhore, Stree, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Over the years, Shraddha has established herself as a leading star in Bollywood despite the fact that none of her films have been labelled blockbusters. Aashiqui 2, Chhichhore, and Stree were all superhits while all her other successful films were hits. Saaho, her pan-India film with Prabhas, had the potential to be a blockbuster but it did not work at the box office.

How Shraddha beat the likes of Katrina, Alia, Deepika

Yet, there is one field where Shraddha is one of the leading players in Indian entertainment. That field is social media. With an astonishing 88.6 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha is among the most-followed Indian stars on the social media platform. Her popularity there is more than even Deepika Padukone (78.9 million), Alia Bhatt (83.8 million), Katrina Kaif (80 million), and Kareena Kapoor (12.1 million).

