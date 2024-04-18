Twitter
Bollywood

Made in Rs 300 crore, this film was rejected by Hrithik, Alia, Deepika; became Aamir Khan's biggest flop, earned...

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan opened with a bumper response, but the movie crashed on the second day itself.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 07:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan (Image source: Screengrab)
Aamir Khan is popularly known as Mr Perfectionist. Whenever he comes up with a new film, his audience and filmgoers have expectations of watching a fine piece of cinema that will entertain and enlighten them to some extent (read Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots). However, even Mr Perfectionist can also miss his mark, and today we will discuss his biggest flop. 

Aamir Khan's biggest box office disaster is... 

Thugs of Hindostan, an Aditya Chopra-produced, Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed period actioner was expected to write new box office records. The film was mounted on a large scale. It had the best ensemble cast, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sana Fatima Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen. Before release, the film had an incredible pre-release buzz. Thugs of Hindostan revolves around a small-time thug from Awadh, Firangi Mallah (Aamir), who is sent by an East India Company official to infiltrate and counter a band of thugs

Thugs of Hindostan was Aamir, Katrina, YRF, and Vijay's second outing after the blockbuster Dhoom 3 (2013). Their second outing was originally titled Thug, marking the first collaboration between Khan and Bachchan. With this film, Aamir and Sana also reunited after Dangal (2016). 

Slated for Diwali 2018, the movie was released in cinemas on Thursday, November 8 with negative reviews from critics and masses. The film took a bumper opening at the box office, crossing Rs 50 crore on the first day. However, the film crashed on the second day itself, collecting Rs 29.25 crore on Friday, Rs 23.50 on Saturday, and Rs 18 crore on Sunday. The film recorded the highest first-day collection and highest two-day collection for any Hindi film in India and the fourth-biggest opening weekend in India. But the significant drop in number led to becoming Thugs of Hindostan as Aamir Khan's biggest box office disaster. 

As industry portal Sacnilk reported, Thugs of Hindostan was made at a budget of Rs 300 crore. The movie grossed Rs 194.00 in India (Rs 186.60 crore in Hindi and Rs 7.40 crore in Tamil and Telugu). The movie grossed Rs 133.51 from overseas. The lifetime worldwide gross of Thugs of Hindostan is Rs 327 crores only. 

Actors who rejected Thugs of Hindostan 

The project was announced in 2016, with Hrithik Roshan playing the lead Thug Firangi Mallah. However, due to disagreements over the script, he backed out from the project, and Aamir was roped in. Aamir also suggested many changes, and it was reportedly inculcated. Apart from Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone were also offered roles in the film, but they rejected the film. 

Why Thugs of Hindostan is Aamir Khan's biggest flop

A film mounted on a scale of Rs 300 crore, grossing only Rs 192 crores in India certifies the fact that the audience's rejection. Aamir's stardom helped the film to open big, but if a movie barely crosses its budget, the writing is on the wall. Ever since the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, Vijay didn't direct any film. Aamir and Yash Raj never collaborated again. Aamir's next film after Laal Singh Chaddha was also a box office flop, and the actor has taken a sabbatical from acting since 2022.

