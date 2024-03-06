Twitter
Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Bollywood celebs who performed at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar: 'In the world of...'

Kangana Ranaut story seems to be a dig at celebrities who performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 09:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared an old interview of Lata Mangeshkar and stated that both she and the legendary singer have so many hit songs. Still, they never performed at weddings.

The actress's story seems to be a dig at celebrities who performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. She shared a screenshot of a news article featuring a headline with a quote from Lata Mangeshkar.

She wrote, "Even if you give me $5 million I won’t come': When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at the wedding. I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (Fashion Ka Jalwa, Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi, London Thumkda, Sadi Salli, Vijay Bhawa etc.) to our credit."

She further added, "But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan delivered an electrifying performance on the song "Naatu Naatu" with RRR star Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showcased their dance moves to the tune of "Kesariya."

Expecting parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh danced to Gallan Goodiyaan, while stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others showcased their dance moves to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh.

