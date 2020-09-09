Kangana Ranaut reaches Chandigarh; says 'my spirit will only rise higher and higher'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, a while back, reach Chandigarh airport, on her way to Mumbai, amid her ongoing 'war' with Shiv Sena and now the BMC. Taking to her Twitter, Kangana shared a picture of officials outside her Manikarnika Films office and wrote, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

Kangana's response comes after BMC posted a notice on illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials posted a notice at Kangana's bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval.

A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive the notice, a civic official told PTI. The BMC has asked Kangana to respond within 24 hours to let the civic body know if she had any approvals for the work, he said.

For the uninformed, on Tuesday, in what can be assumed as a war-of-words between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharastra government, in a recent Twitter post, the actor also responded to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's orders to investigate the drug case involving the star.

Kangana took to her Twitter account and wrote, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you."

For the uninitiated, earlier, in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sirnaik had demanded a probe based on an interview given by actor Adhyayan Suman, son of Shekhar Suman to DNA in 2016.

The interview being referred to is the one where Adhyayan Suman told DNA that Kangana used to take drugs herself and used to force him to take them too.