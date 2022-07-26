John Abraham reacts to Ranveer Singh's viral nude photoshoot, says 'lot of edited portions of Dostana...'

John Abraham-Ranveer Singh/File photos

Ranveer Singh caught everyone's attention last week with his nude photoshoot for a magazine. While many appreciated the Simmba actor for his bold experiment with his look, he has also been trolled for the pictures. In fact, on Monday, an application was filed with Mumbai Police seeking the registration of an FIR against him for allegedly 'hurting sentiments of women'.

Since Ranveer's nude photoshoot has become the talk of the town, many Bollywood celebrities have been asked by the media to share their opinion about it.

Recently, actor John Abraham who was promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns in Delhi was asked about Ranveer's nude photoshoot. While the actor laughed off the entire issue, he also recalled shooting for his film Dostana in which he was portrayed as a sex symbol. Notedly, John's beach scene from the movie in which he was filmed wearing tight-fitted yellow shorts, coming out of the waters bare-chested, had created a huge whirlpool.

Recalling his Dostana shoot while commenting on Ranveer's nude photoshoot, John Abraham cheekily said, "I also wanted to tell you that there are a lot of edited portions of Dostana that I still have…". In response to John's cheeky comment, the audience at the event burst out laughing.

John had only added a punch to Arjun's reaction to Ranveer's now-viral nude photoshoot. Arjun had said, "The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer Singh kabhi bhi kisi cheez ko karte hai without being himself. Koi dikhawa nahi hai unme. Aap unhe 10-12 saal se dekh rahe hai." He had added, "When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye."

Recently, Alia Bhatt too defended Ranveer's nude photoshoot and said, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star, Ranveer. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (So the question itself is something I can't tolerate)." She added, "I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love."

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

In an interview, as quoted by an Instagram page that goes by the name DietSabya, Ranveer said, "I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I`m not complaining -- I`m only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.