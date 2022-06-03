Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan announces 'most ambitious movie', leaves fans enthralled with rugged look

Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Jawan, a gigantic action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, has finally been revealed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is expected to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and a cast of Indian actors.



Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said , “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

'Jawan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, is released by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film, will be released on June 2, 2023 in five languages.

With the announcement of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will offer viewers and fans to three films next year: Dunki, Pathaan, and now Jawan.



The film was announced today with a teaser video unit that portrays Shah Rukh Khan wounded and covered in bandages against a rocky landscape, putting all the rumours to rest. The film's first look sets the tone for what's to follow, a larger-than-life action entertainer that will hit theatres on June 2nd, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.